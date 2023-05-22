MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut MACOM Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.40.

MTSI remained flat at $59.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,992. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.86. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $2,808,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,731,882.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $1,581,850.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,675.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,808,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,731,882.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,789 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,040. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

