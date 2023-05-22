Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MYNZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mainz Biomed from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jonestrading began coverage on Mainz Biomed in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Mainz Biomed Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Mainz Biomed stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,326. Mainz Biomed has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

