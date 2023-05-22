MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 2.2 %

MMYT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.61. 22,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,030. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 2.78. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $34.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,844,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 62.3% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,216,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,229,000 after purchasing an additional 850,671 shares during the period. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $15,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 71.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,067,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 445,996 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $10,328,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

