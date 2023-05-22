Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 3.36% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOAN shares. Maxim Group downgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,229. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.75%.

In related news, CEO Assaf Ran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,598,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,015,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 10,319 shares of company stock valued at $51,361 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

