Manifold Finance (FOLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $133.07 Million

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for $16.72 or 0.00061087 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and $305,547.36 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

