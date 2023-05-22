Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MRO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,376,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $15,200,230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

