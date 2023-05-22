Marco F. Gatti Sells 154,471 Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
OPAL Fuels Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of OPAL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.28. 148,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,569. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.53.
OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPAL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
OPAL Fuels Company Profile
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPAL Fuels (OPAL)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.