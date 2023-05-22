Marco F. Gatti Sells 154,471 Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OPAL Fuels Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of OPAL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.28. 148,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,569. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.53.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. State Street Corp bought a new position in OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPAL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

