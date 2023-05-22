Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.00

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 30986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marine Products in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Marine Products Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Marine Products

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marine Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marine Products by 29.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 2.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 5.5% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

