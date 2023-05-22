Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.48, but opened at $4.60. Marqeta shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 464,026 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Judson C. Linville acquired 44,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Marqeta Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

