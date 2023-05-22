Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

NYSE MA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $386.07. 1,014,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,171. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $365.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

