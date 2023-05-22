Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,874,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77,690 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Mastercard worth $2,042,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

MA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $385.86. 714,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,957. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $365.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.