McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MKC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MKC traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $87.86. 610,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.24. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.52.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

