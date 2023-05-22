McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Raised by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 6.2% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.95. 1,033,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,038. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

