Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of MBINM stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.75. 13,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,201. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $92,976.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,854 shares of company stock valued at $210,784.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

