Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MRCY. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of MRCY stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,110. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $65.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at $27,212,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,401 shares of company stock worth $286,145. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,778,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,376,000 after buying an additional 101,409 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,348,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,408,000 after buying an additional 142,390 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $230,973,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after buying an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,107,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

