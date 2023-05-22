Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of MEI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.26. 100,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.12. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after acquiring an additional 673,278 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,332,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,666,000 after acquiring an additional 93,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,281,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,128,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,060,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,434,000 after purchasing an additional 390,076 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

