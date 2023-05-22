Metis 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,323.36 (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $2,323.36 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001362 BTC.
- Gala (GALA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About Metis
Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com.
Metis Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.
