Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 416,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.