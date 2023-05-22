Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.63.

Middleby Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.58. 36,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. Middleby has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $162.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average is $143.28.

Insider Activity

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $47,217.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Middleby during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 136.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

