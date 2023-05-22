Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.19. 10,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,016. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $96.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $38.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Institutional Trading of Middlesex Water

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at $740,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Articles

