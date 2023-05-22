Missouri Trust & Investment Co Makes New $39,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PLD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.54. 206,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,511. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.43. The firm has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.