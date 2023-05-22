Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives $45.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MBLY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 4.4 %

MBLY stock opened at $40.83 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.