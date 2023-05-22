Model N (MODN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Model N (NYSE: MODN) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2023 – Model N is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2023 – Model N had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $38.00.

5/10/2023 – Model N had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $40.00.

5/10/2023 – Model N had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $48.00 to $44.00.

4/27/2023 – Model N is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Model N had its “initiates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

3/27/2023 – Model N is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of Model N stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.39. 163,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,326. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $183,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 146,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,436.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $358,590.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,400 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $183,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 146,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,436.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,044 shares of company stock worth $1,213,864 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

