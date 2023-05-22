Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $354.75.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

MOH stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.21. 135,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.24 and a 200-day moving average of $301.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.