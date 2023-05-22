Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

