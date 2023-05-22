MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSM. Loop Capital lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.67.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE MSM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,585. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.