Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MWA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.98. 256,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,922. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 409.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

