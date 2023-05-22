Multichain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.93 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Multichain token can now be purchased for about $7.51 or 0.00027977 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Multichain has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Multichain has a market cap of $137.93 million and $2.93 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

