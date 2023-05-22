Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Sells $298,549.00 in Stock

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE:MUSA traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.29. 354,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,633. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $323.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MUSA. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Articles

