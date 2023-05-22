Nano 24 Hour Volume Tops $579,196.35 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Nano has a market capitalization of $96.04 million and approximately $579,196.35 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00002633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,376.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00339027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00557644 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00067607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.11 or 0.00427768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.