Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.23. 432,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,768. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.03 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.