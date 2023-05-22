Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of NATH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.66. 152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $284.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

About Nathan’s Famous

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 772.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 267.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 35.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.