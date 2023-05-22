Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance
Shares of NATH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.66. 152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $284.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous
About Nathan’s Famous
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
