National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

National Bank Stock Performance

NBHC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.39. 44,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,150. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.93. National Bank has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.49 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after buying an additional 123,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in National Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

