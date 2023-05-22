National Bankshares Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price to C$62.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CM. Fundamental Research set a C$73.83 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$66.37.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.8 %

CM opened at C$56.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$56.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$53.58 and a 12 month high of C$71.10. The company has a market cap of C$51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.9480198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 51,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,996,347.20. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.