National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

NGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.41) to GBX 1,275 ($15.97) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.16) to GBX 1,100 ($13.78) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.66) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,173.75.

NYSE:NGG traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $69.35. 156,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.55. National Grid has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $77.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

