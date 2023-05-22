National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
NGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.41) to GBX 1,275 ($15.97) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.16) to GBX 1,100 ($13.78) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.66) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,173.75.
National Grid Stock Performance
NYSE:NGG traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $69.35. 156,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.55. National Grid has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $77.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Grid
About National Grid
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Grid (NGG)
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.