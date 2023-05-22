National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna downgraded shares of National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of NATI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $57.89. 849,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.56%.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

