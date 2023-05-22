NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Insider Sells £7,499.20 in Stock

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) insider David Staples sold 9,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.00), for a total transaction of £7,499.20 ($9,393.96).

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NBMI opened at GBX 73.30 ($0.92) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £130.83 million and a PE ratio of -431.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.63. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 70.50 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 85.20 ($1.07).

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. NB Global Monthly Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -4,117.65%.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

