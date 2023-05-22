Neev Nissenson Sells 6,000 Shares of OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS) Stock

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Rating) CFO Neev Nissenson sold 6,000 shares of OMNIQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neev Nissenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Neev Nissenson sold 3,288 shares of OMNIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $19,497.84.

OMNIQ Stock Performance

OMQS stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.76. 24,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,427. OMNIQ Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Institutional Trading of OMNIQ

OMNIQ ( NASDAQ:OMQS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of OMNIQ during the second quarter valued at $56,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in OMNIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in OMNIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OMNIQ by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. engages in the provision of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

