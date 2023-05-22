Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Decreased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $364.15. 3,430,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,324,706. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.28 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.59. The company has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Netflix Company Profile



Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

