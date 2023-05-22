Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.92 on Thursday, hitting $369.28. 1,324,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,106. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 1 year low of $164.28 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after buying an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

