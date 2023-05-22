Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nevro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.64. 108,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. Nevro has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth about $170,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Stories

