New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
NJR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.
New Jersey Resources Stock Up 0.1 %
NJR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.38. 139,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,957. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $55.84.
New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth $1,047,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.
