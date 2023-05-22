New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $37.66

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.66, but opened at $38.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 160,261 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 932,613 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

