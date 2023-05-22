New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $37.66

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.66, but opened at $38.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $38.66, with a volume of 160,261 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 3.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
- Canadian Pacific Kansas City Is on the Right Track
- Consumer Discretionary ETF XLY Breaks Out, Work Remains
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.