New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Thomas J. Lloyd Sells 1,079 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $90,679.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,214 shares in the company, valued at $438,184.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
New Relic Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,791. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in New Relic by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
