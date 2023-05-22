New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Thomas J. Lloyd Sells 1,079 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $90,679.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,214 shares in the company, valued at $438,184.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

New Relic Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,791. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in New Relic by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

