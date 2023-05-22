NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXRT. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.20.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NXRT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.58. 17,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,558. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $76.08.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -524.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.