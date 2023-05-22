NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 3.8% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in NIKE by 487.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NIKE by 81.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,312 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in NIKE by 260.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $143,158,000 after buying an additional 1,243,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Trading Down 2.6 %

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.96 on Monday, reaching $111.80. 7,359,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.