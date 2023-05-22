NiSource (NYSE:NI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.17.

NYSE NI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,257. NiSource has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 66.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NiSource by 29.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after buying an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $472,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

