O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,205 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $9,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,340,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 25.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 512,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 266,947 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.7 %

KOF traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $88.17. 18,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,060. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6048 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

