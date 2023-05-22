O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 290,769 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 623.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,769 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Mosaic worth $14,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.35.

Mosaic Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MOS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 410,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.39%.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.