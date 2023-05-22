O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after buying an additional 3,058,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,659,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,264,000 after buying an additional 155,845 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after buying an additional 3,627,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,442,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,457,000 after buying an additional 59,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.28. 1,632,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,990,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.